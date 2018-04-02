2016 on pace to be another bloody year in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — This year is shaping up to be another deadly one in St. Louis, with the city homicide rate on about the same pace as last year, the bloodiest in two decades.

Fourth of July weekend was especially violent, with six killings. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/29ycbQ2 ) reports that the latest slayings brought the city's homicide total to at least 94 so far this year — one more than the same time in 2015.

It isn't just the city. St. Louis County has seen 31 killings in 2016, four more than at the same time in 2015. And last year ended with a 78 percent increase in homicides over 2014.

The trend reflects a nationwide spike in homicides.

