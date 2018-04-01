209K Missourians sign up for health care on federal exchange

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Nearly 38 percent more Missourians than last year have signed up for health insurance under the federal exchange.

U.S. Health and Human Services data released Tuesday shows that 209,336 residents had signed up for coverage as of Jan. 16, up about 57,000 from the first enrollment period. The number of enrollees could grow larger because the deadline for getting coverage doesn't end until Feb. 15.

Among the people who've signed up so far this year, about 88 percent chose a plan with financial assistance. Forty-one percent were new to the federal insurance exchange, and 59 percent re-enrolled.

Total enrollment in the 37 states served by HealthCare.gov is about 7.1 million people.