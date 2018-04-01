21-year-old man charged in slaying of man in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in the neighborhood of West End.

Twenty-one-year-old Tamell Cambell was charged with first-degree murder and criminal action Wednesday.

According to authorities, Cambell shot and killed 21-year-old Kurron McCaw on Jan. 27. Police say McCaw was found with gunshot wounds to the head, arm and leg.

Cambell is being held without bond. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.