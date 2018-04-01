21-year sentence for man killed at Hazelwood apartment

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for killing a man and setting fire to his apartment.

Prosecutors on Monday announced that Jeremy Henderson was sentenced to 21 years in prison for first-degree arson and a concurrent 18-year sentence for felony murder. He was found guilty of both charges in August.

Police say 48-year-old Mike Mansfield was found dead in his apartment building in Hazelwood on Aug. 4, 2012. Authorities say Henderson told them he served as a lookout while others set fire to the building.