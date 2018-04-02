22 Passengers Rescued from San Francisco Bay Boat Accident

SAN FRANCISCO -- A passenger boat carrying nearly two dozen people started sinking near Alcatraz island in San Francisco Bay, but the U.S. Coast Guard says everyone aboard was safely rescued.



Petty Officer Pamela Boehland says the 40-foot boat the Neptune hit an unknown object in the bay Friday night, leaving it with a 1-foot gash.



Boehland says the boat began taking on water and sinking. But a Coast Guard boat happened to be nearby, taking on board most of the Neptune's 22 passengers and crew and summoning another Coast Guard vessel that picked up the rest.



The boats took the passengers to San Francisco's Pier 39. There were no reports of injuries.

KGO-TV Bay Area News reported the passengers were celebrating a bachelor party when the accident occurred.



The station says the Coast Guard is trying to get the water out of The Neptune and will tow it back to port.