22 People Killed in 48-Year-History of Reno Races

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Twenty-two people have now been killed in crashes since Reno's National Championship Air Races started in 1964.

Nineteen pilots died in accidents before Friday's crash that killed the pilot of a P-51 Mustang and two spectators - the first time onlookers were killed or seriously injured.

At least two previous accidents involved P-51s. In 1999, a Mustang disintegrated during a race, scattering debris and damaging a house. In 1994, one of the planes crashed next to a runway after

engine failure sprayed the windshield with oil. Organizers softened two of the curves pilots negotiate after crashes into nearby neighborhoods in 1998 and the one in 1999. In 2007 and 2008, four pilots were killed at the races, prompting local school officials to consider barring student field trips to the event.