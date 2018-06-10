24 Hours Of Comics

This is the second year Columbia has participated in the event. The goal is to turn out a page each hour. However, the rules are not strict.

"The main focus, at least for me, is for people to show up and participate and kind of show Columbia we got this really cool comic book community going on in Columbia and here we are, all together doing stuff like this," said local comic creator Scott Ziolko.

The event took place at Quinlan Keep and was open to the pubic. The Comic Community meets at the Artisan on the first Sunday of every month.