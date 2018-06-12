25,000 gallons of diesel spill into Mississippi near St. Louis

WOOD RIVER, IL (AP) - A 35-mile section of the Mississippi River has been closed after Phillips 66 says about 25,000 gallons of diesel fuel leaked in southwest Illinois.

Spokeswoman Melissa Erker told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the company discovered the leak at about 8:45 a.m. Friday in a pipeline that runs from its storage terminal to a barge loading dock near the Wood River Refinery, which is about 20 miles north of St. Louis.

Fuel was spotted in the Cahokia Canal, which drains into the river. Erker said the leak stopped at about 10 a.m. and that 25,000 gallons leaked in total.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency spokeswoman Kim Biggs said her agency, the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Coast Guard were on site Friday. The IEPA declined to provide an estimate.