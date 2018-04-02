25 arrests made during pub crawl in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Adult Detention Facility made 25 arrests during a pub crawl over the weekend. Two people are accused of DWI felonies.

Omar Moreno-Ruiz, 44, was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Police said he is a DWI chronic offender. His bond was set at $3,000 and he is being held at the Camden County Jail.

Bethany Rose Lauenstein, 22, was also arrested Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Police said she is a persistent offender. She posted bail at Camden County Jail. Lauenstein will appear in court on March 22.