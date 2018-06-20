26.2 Ways to Celebrate

Fighting through the fog, with smiles from familiar faces guiding the way, the runners stayed on track over every hill and around every curve. Finally the finishline was in sight two hours and 55 minutes after the start. It's a line Chris Cook didn't plan on seeing first.

"I didn't think I could ever finish first in this race. A lot of prayer," marathon winner Chris Cook said.

Finishing in less than 3 hours left plenty of time left to enjoy the rest of the holiday.

The race is held every Labor Day, and Duncan said it's a way to continue a competitive spirit for runners across mid-Missouri.