27-year-old man sought in rural southwest Missouri shooting
WENTWORTH (AP) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in rural southwest Missouri.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that deputies found 35-year-old Nathaniel S. Higgins of Milo dead Saturday in the yard of a Lawrence County residence. A news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot at least once in the chest.
Deputies are seeking to question a 27-year-old man in the shooting. The release says there were several people at the residence at the time of the shooting, and it appears the victim and the suspect knew each other.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.
