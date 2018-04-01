28 Foals Born at Ranch for Clydesdales this Year

BOONVILLE (AP) - The team of Budweiser Clydesdales is getting some reinforcements - more than two dozen foals born this year at a mid-Missouri ranch for the popular horses.

The foaling season is now over at Warm Springs Ranch near Boonville, the breeding facility for Budweiser Clydesdales. The ranch said Thursday that 28 foals were born between February and June - 18 fillies (females) and 10 colts.

The ranch is open to visitors who can interact with more than 100 Clydesdales, some of which have appeared on Budweiser commercials.