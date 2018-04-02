28-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Life for Sex Crimes

CHANUTE, Ks. - A Chanute woman was sentenced yesterday under Jessica's Law to life in prison for rape and sexual exploitation of a child, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Amanda L. Grotton, 28, was sentenced to two concurrent sentences of life in the Kansas Department of Corrections without eligibility for parole for 25 years by Judge Darryl D. Ahlquist in Neosho County District Court. In addition, Grotton was sentenced to 6 months in prison for obstructing official duty. She pleaded guilty to the charges last year. The sex crimes were alleged to have occurred in November 2008 against victims under the age of 14.

The case was investigated by the Chanute Police Department, the Iola Police Department, the Sedgwick County Exploited and Missing Child Unit and the Heart of America Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory. Assistant Attorney General Christine Ladner of Schmidt's office prosecuted the case. Schmidt commended the law enforcement officials involved on their handling of the case.

This information was passed to us by Dan Peek, a member of Grandparents and Others on Watch, Inc. Dan learned of this case when the information was forwarded to him from retired Diamond, Missouri Police Chief Jim Murray. Jim is a co-founder of "GrOW" and sits on the board of directors. Peek says that Murray played a large role in catching sexual predators in Diamond.

Peek had this to say of the case at hand: "Kansas is doing something effective about child molesters - shouldn't we? Of interest is the gender of the molester, a subject only recently brought into the public dialogue - and the concept of separating child molesters permanently from society - the sentences should have been consecutive. This is not about punishment - no punishment or threat of punishment will stop most child molesters - this is about keeping children safe."