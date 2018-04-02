$2M Federal Grant to Benefit Gateway Arch

WASHINGTON (AP) - The federal government is chipping in $2 million to begin planning a pedestrian walkway to link the Gateway Arch with downtown St. Louis.



Democratic Congressman William Lacy Clay announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant to the

Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.



The Arch is part of the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial complex, which also includes the Museum of Westward Expansion. The site is run by the National Park Service.



Clay said in a news release that the grant a "big win" for downtown St. Louis.