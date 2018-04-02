3 arrested in connection to threat at Cape Central High

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a threat to a southeast Missouri high school.

Cape Girardeau police said in a release three students at Cape Girardeau Central High School were taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of making a violent threat at the school.

The Southeast Missourian reported an investigation into a possible threat of violence began late Tuesday.

School officials declined to comment on the nature of the threat.