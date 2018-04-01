3 Cats Rescued From Mobile Home Fire, But 2 Die

MOSCOW MILLS (AP) - Three cats are OK after being saved from a burning eastern Missouri mobile home by rescue crews.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire broke out Thursday night in Moscow Mills. The Lincoln County Fire Protection District says that firefighters encountered heavy smoke. A frantic homeowner was outside the burning structure but told firefighters that five cats were inside.

Two cats came to a window and were pulled to safety. Once the fire was out, two other cats were found dead inside. The fifth cat was disoriented with smoke inhalation.

Paramedics gave the cat oxygen. The owner planned to take it to an animal hospital.

Firefighters say the blaze was caused by unattended cooking.