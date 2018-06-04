3 charged in burglary at burned out beauty store

FERGUSON (AP) - Three people have been charged in the alleged looting and burglary of a burned-out beauty supply store in Ferguson.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/1AmbikZ ) reports that 25-year-old Iysha Merritt, 23-year-old Farraad Rogers-Bolden and 20-year-old Ronda Atkins-Rogers are among six people caught looting Beauty Town Tuesday night. It isn't clear if or when the other suspects will be charged.

The store was among a dozen Ferguson-area businesses destroyed in fires set after the Nov. 24 announcement that a grand jury would not indict the Ferguson officer who shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown in August.

Police say the suspects were found in the basement of the store, where some products were still stored. Authorities say the store has been looted several times since the fire.