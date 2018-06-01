3 charged in death of Missouri man in national forest

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Three people are charged with murder in the June 2014 killing of a southwest Missouri man they suspected of being a drug informant.

Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Younes of Marshfield was found shot to death in June 2014 at the Mark Twain National Forest near Chadwick. His death came during an investigation into a drug distribution ring in the Springfield area.

On Thursday, 40-year-old Albert Romero; 28-year-old Timothy Murray; and 27-year-old Gabriella Shields were each charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities say Shields and Murray are at large and considered armed and dangerous. Romero is serving a 20-year prison sentences after pleading guilty this summer to a federal drug conspiracy charge.