3 charged in relation of theft of 5,000 oxycodone doses

NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) - Federal prosecutors have charged three people in connection to the theft of more than 5,000 doses of oxycodone from pharmacies in the Kansas City, Missouri, area.

The Kansas City Star reports 26-year-old Austin T. Bradbury, 25-year-old Danielle M. Bradbury and 20-year-old Christa M. O'Dell, all of North Kansas City, were charged Thursday with possession with the intent to sell oxycodone. Bradbury was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, the suspects robbed pharmacies in Independence and Kansas City in May, and one in Liberty on Tuesday.

Authorities say they served a federal search warrant at a residence Tuesday and arrested the suspects. More than 1,000 oxycodone doses and a handgun were recovered.

It is not immediately clear if they have an attorney.