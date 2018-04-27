3 charged with football hazing at St. Louis County school

TOWN AND COUNTRY (AP) - Two teens face sodomy charges and a third is accused of assault after an investigation into hazing by football players at a private St. Louis County high school.

Seventeen-year-old Joshua Paul Brewer and 18-year-old Maverick Swan Holmsley of Wright City have each been charged with four felony counts of sodomy after a complaint following The Principia School's summer football camp in Town and Country. Brewer was charged as an adult.

Eighteen-year-old Ricardo Loma faces seven misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault.

School officials say they are cooperating with the criminal investigation. The three students have been dismissed. No teachers or staff members were involved.

An attorney for Brewer told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his client disputes the allegations. Online court records don't list attorneys for the other two defendants.