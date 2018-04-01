3 children die in fire in southern Missouri

By: The Associated Press

THAYER (AP) — Three children were killed early Friday in a fire in southern Missouri.

The Oregon County Sheriff's office says firefighters were called to the scene on a county road near Thayer about 3:40 a.m. Friday.

The Ozark Radio Network reports the body of a juvenile female was recovered from inside the home and two other juveniles were pronounced dead at the Ozarks Medical Center.

The sheriff's office says 11 people apparently were at the home at the time of the fire. Various family members were taken to Springfield hospitals for medical treatment.

A Thayer firefighter and a Thayer police officer also were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

The Missouri Fire Marshal is leading the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.