3 dead, 3 injured in St. Louis killings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another violent night in St. Louis left three people dead and three others injured.

Four separate shootings occurred late Monday and early Tuesday. Police have not released names of the victims but said all of those killed were men.

Two of the victims were killed about 1:15 a.m. when they were fatally shot on North Broadway. A motive for that shooting wasn't immediately clear.

At least 80 people have been killed in homicides in the city of St. Louis so far this year.