3 dead inside Missouri home after standoff ends

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Police in Missouri said they found a man and his two young children dead when officers made entry into a Springfield apartment to end a nearly 24-hour standoff.

The Springfield Police Department said in a statement late Monday that a man inside the home appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His son and daughter, ages 4 and 2, were also found dead inside.

A Springfield police spokeswoman said she could not provide additional information about how the children died. No one else was inside the home.

The standoff began when police responded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the apartment on the southwest side of town.

Officers encountered an armed man and set up a perimeter. Negotiations with the man continued until police breached the door Monday evening.