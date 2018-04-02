3 GOP Lawmakers Run for Missouri Secretary of State

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Three Missouri lawmakers running for secretary of state pledge to push for a requirement that voters show a photo ID.

Republicans have tried in recent years to enact the requirement while battling Democratic Secretary of State Robin Carnahan, who opposes the idea.

The two state senators and a state House member competing in the Republican primary Aug. 7 want to change that policy. The secretary of state's duties include overseeing elections.

The GOP primary features Scott Rupp, of Wentzville; Bill Stouffer, from the Marshall area, and Shane Schoeller (SHOH'-ler), of Willard.

The race opened up when Carnahan announced last September she would not seek a third term. Democratic House member Jason Kander, of Kansas City, declared his candidacy minutes later and faces only token opposition in the primary