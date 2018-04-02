3 home run 3rd inning powers the Blue Jays past the Royals

TORONTO - A three home run 3rd inning and four home runs overall on the night lifted the Toronto Blue Jays past the Kansas City Royals 8-3 Tuesday.

The Blue Jays led 1-0 going into the 3rd inning and the home run parade began with a solo shot from Ezequiel Carrera to give Toronto a 2-0 advantage.

Josh Donaldson, who homered in the 1st inning, added his second home run of the night and the Blue Jays' second of the inning with a solo homer to boost the Blue Jays' edge to 3-0.

Troy Tulowitzki capped off Toronto's powerful display with a three-run home run to make the score 6-0 Blue Jays.

Cheslor Cuthbert provided the offense for the Royals with a two-run home run in the 4th inning and an RBI double in the 9th inning.

Toronto starting pitcher R.A. Dickey picked up his sixth win of the season to push his record on the season to 6-9.

Kansas City starter Chris Young took the loss and fell to 2-8 on the season.

The loss, the Royals third in a row, dropped their season record to 43-40. The Blue Jays will go for the series sweep Wednesday night, July 6, at 6:07 p.m.