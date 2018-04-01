3 injured in St. Louis-area rolling gun battle

By: The Associated Press

PAGEDALE (AP) — Authorities in the St. Louis suburb of Pagedale are looking for the gunmen who shot and wounded three people during what police describe as a rolling gun battle.

Police told KTVI-TV that a tan car pulled alongside another car around 10 p.m. Thursday. After an exchange of words, those in the tan car opened fire.

One of the wounded is in critical condition and another is in serious condition.

Police believe the shooting was retaliation for a killing earlier in the week.