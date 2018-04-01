3 Killed in Crash During St. Louis Police Pursuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three people are dead after a car fleeing from police crashed on the Grand Boulevard bridge in St. Louis and split in half.

A fourth occupant is hospitalized in critical condition following the accident that happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Names have not been released. The victims, two men and a woman, were all in their 20s.

Authorities say the occupants of the Nissan Maxima were believed to be involved in a series of shootings late Wednesday and early Thursday. Officers spotted the Nissan about 2:45 a.m. and police say they saw one of the occupants holding a weapon. A chase began and the driver lost control at the bridge, sliding into decorative concrete planters and a light pole.