3 Killed in Tractor-trailer Crash in Mid-Missouri

CENTRALIA, Mo. (AP) -- Three people have died in a mid-Missouri crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday afternoon when a car crossed the center line of Missouri 22 just east of Centralia. KXEO reported that the car then was struck in the passenger side by the oncoming tractor-trailer.

The patrol identified the victims as the car's 21-year-old driver, John Deak of Wellsville, and his passengers, 15-year-old Angela Conder of Benton City and 22-year-old Timothy Penrod of Wellsville. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.