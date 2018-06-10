3 Missouri Counties Get Individual Disaster Declaration

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Residents and households in three more Missouri counties hit by severe weather since mid-April are now eligible for federal disaster assistance.

The declaration for Carter, Lawrence and Wayne counties means qualifying residents can seek federal help for uninsured losses and expenses including temporary housing, home repair and replacement of household items.

Tuesday's declaration brings to 25 the number of Missouri counties designated for individual disaster assistance for damage and losses from floods, tornadoes and severe storms that have hit the state since April 19.

Many of those counties are among the 38 that have also been designated by the federal government for public assistance. That designation allows county and local governments to seek assistance for response and recovery costs from severe weather.