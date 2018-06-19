3 Missouri Parks to Close for Special Deer Hunt

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two state parks in eastern Missouri and a third near Kansas City will be closed for one weekend in December to allow for special deer hunts.

State conservation officials say the hunts are needed to ease deer overpopulations that are damaging the resources.

The special hunts will take place Dec. 8-9 at Babler Memorial State Park in Wildwood, Cuivre River State Park near Troy and Watkins Woolen Mill State Park northeast of Kansas City.

The parks will be closed that weekend to everyone except hunters who applied during the summer for special permits. The hunters were chosen through random computer drawings.