3 more Missourians infected with Zika

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Friday two men and one non-pregnant woman are infected with the Zika virus.

Two of the subjects traveled to Nicaragua and the other traveled to Puerto Rico. This brings the number of travel-related cases found in Missouri to 20.

Usually symptoms of Zika include a fever, rash, joint soreness and/or redness of eyes. But nearly 80 percent of people who contract the virus don't have any symptoms.

University of Missouri researchers are currently working to provide information on how to stop the spread of Zika.