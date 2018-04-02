3 questioned in fatal shooting in Missouri mobile home park

FENTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are questioning three people in the fatal shooting of a man in a mobile home park near St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victim of the Wednesday morning shooting has been identified as 26-year-old Ramone Thomas. He was found dead outside a home in the mobile home park near Fenton, leading to a search of a nearby wooded area.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated after the shooting. Jefferson County Capt. Gary Higginbotham is the squad's commander and he says officers were responding to the scene when callers told police there might be a burglary in progress.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted, but Higginbotham declined to release information about a motive for the killing. No other details were immediately released.