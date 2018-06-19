3 Sentenced for Fire at Well-Known KC Restaurant

KANSAS CITY - The former part-owner of Kansas City's Hereford House restaurant has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for arranging an arson fire that destroyed the downtown landmark.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 60-year-old Rodney Anderson won't be eligible for parole under the sentence he received Monday in federal court.

Two men who set the October 2008 fire were also sentenced Monday - 59-year-old Vincent Pisciotta to 20 years and 47-year-old Mark Sorrentino to 15 years, both without parole.

All three were convicted last year of conspiracy, arson and using fire to commit a federal crime. Anderson was also convicted of mail fraud.

Prosecutors said Anderson was in debt and conspired with Pisciotta and Sorrentino to burn the restaurant and to get insurance money to rebuild.