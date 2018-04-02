3 sentenced for roles in marriage fraud conspiracies

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Jefferson City attorney was among three people sentenced in two separate marriage fraud conspiracies.

James Douglas Barding was sentenced Monday to one month in prison and a year of supervised release. Prosecutors say he persuaded a U.S. citizen to marry Darya Chernova, a Ukranian citizen with whom Barding was having an affair. The couple had two children.

Chernova, who currently lives in Chandler, Arizona, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation.

In a separate case, Patricia Anne Ewalt, of El Paso, Texas, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation. She pleaded guilty in August 2015 to marrying Oleksandr Nikolayevich Druzenko, a Ukrainian citizen, solely to allow him to stay in the U.S. Druzenko was sentenced in November to time served. He has returned to Ukraine.