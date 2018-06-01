3 St. Louis schools get grants for iPads

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three St. Louis schools are getting grants to pay for iPads for all students, teachers and administrators.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the schools in the Riverview Gardens School District received Apple ConnectED computer grants on Monday through a White House initiative.

At least 96 percent of students at Central Middle School, Riverview Gardens High School and Westview Middle School are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.

Teachers and administrators will get Mac computers and every classroom will get an Apple TV. The schools also will get software, technical support and professional development help from Apple.

The White House initiative aims to connect almost every student with high-speed broadband by 2017.

Apple, Microsoft and several broadband providers have donated millions in resources to the initiative.