3 suspects arrested in Columbia home invasion

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Friday it arrested three men suspected in an armed home invasion on Thursday.

Tyrone James III, 18, Armon Greer, 19, and Kerwin Johnson-Wise, 20, were arrested for robbery in the first degree and armed criminal action.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a home invasion on Stillwater Drive in south Columbia. The original caller claimed three to four male suspects entered a home with at least two guns.

Upon arrival, witnesses told officers a suspect, possibly armed, fled on foot.

Following a search, police detained three suspects, one on Bennett Springs Drive, another on Foxfire Drive and a third on Walnut Street. Boone County sheriff's deputies, a K-9 unit and Columbia detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division helped with the search.

None of the suspects were armed when officers arrested them.

No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the incident.