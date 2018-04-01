3 wounded after shooting on I-44 in St. Louis County

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) — Three people are injured after a shooting on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County.

The shooting happened Sunday night in Webster Groves. Police say they don't know a motive and have no description of the car involved in the shooting.

Police have not disclosed the conditions of the injured but say at least two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds. It wasn't immediately clear how the third person was injured.

Police say the victims were traveling east when someone in another vehicle fired shot. Police declined to release any further information.