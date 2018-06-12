3 wounded in shooting at Lee's Summit apartment

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Authorities say three people have been wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Thursday night at the Pheasant Run Apartment Homes. Responding officers found the victims in an upstairs unit.

All three were taken to the hospital. Two of the victims were listed in serious condition and the third had injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation. Police didn't immediately release suspect information.