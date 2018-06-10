3-year-old grazed by bullet in apparent road rage incident

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 3-year-old girl is recovering after being grazed by a bullet in what St. Louis police say was a road rage incident.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood, near Interstate 70. The girl is expected to make a full recovery.

The child was in the backseat of her parents' car as they were returning home from dinner. The father honked at a pickup truck that swerved into his lane.

Police say that as the family drove ahead, the man driving the pickup fired two shots at the car, then sped away. No arrests have been made.