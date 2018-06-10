$300,000-Plus Going to Columbia Sidewalks

COLUMBIA - MoDOT said Thursday it has received $307,000 to improve curb ramps, sidewalks, and crosswalks along several Columbia streets. The money will fund renovations along Providence Road from Business Loop 70 to Worley and along Business Loop 70 itself.

"There are sidewalks today, but some of those are in poor condition. And they also don't have curb ramps, so people in wheelchairs can't use those," said MoDot Engineer Roger Schwartze.

The renovations will focus on ADA improvements to make sidewalks, crossings, and curb ramps better accessible for those who use wheelchairs.



According to MoDOT officials, the construction will begin in the summer of 2012.



They also say it will help with the safety of pedestrians, especially Hickman students who cross the busy intersection during lunch.



The city of Columbia applied for renovations for College Avenue and Stephens College pedestrian overpass. Both were denied. The city plans to apply again next year.

