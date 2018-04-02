31 Named in Mo. Drug Trafficking Indictment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has indicted 31 people on charges of taking part in a $1 million drug trafficking conspiracy involving methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

The U.S. Attorney's office announced the 27-count indictment Thursday and says that several of the defendants have been arrested. Nearly all of the suspects are identified as Mexican citizens. The addresses of some are unknown, but the rest are identified as residents of western Missouri, Kansas and California.

The indictment alleges that all of the defendants conspired since January 2007 to distribute illegal drugs, including at least 15 milos of meth. Other charges against some of the suspects include illegal possession of firearms and re-entering the U.S. after being deported.