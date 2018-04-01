31st Show-Me State Games start Friday

COLUMBIA - Show-Me State Games organizers will be kicking off the 2015 edition by hosting the final stretch of the Shelter Insurance Torch Run Friday.

Associate Director, David Fox said his team has been preparing for this year's games since the day after last year's.

"We feel very strongly in evaluating anything we do," said Fox. "We always want to get better."

The statewide Torch Run is the first big event of the games. The event began in Joplin back in April. Since then, the torch has traveled to Kansas City, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis and many other cities in Missouri. Jefferson City and Columbia are the last stops on its three-month journey.

The Jefferson City Torch Run will begin Friday morning at 11 on the steps of the capitol building. The Columbia Torch Run will begin at 2:30 at Jesse Hall on MU's Campus.

Fox said the only thing that makes the games possible is the willingness and participation of many cities in Missouri.

"We rely on so many different partners throughout the city and county to make it work," Fox said. "We're unique. We don't own any facilities. We rely on so many folks in the community for us to utilize their different venues."

Fox said he considers the local community his "partners" in directing the games.

"The City of Columbia, Parks and Rec, Columbia Public Schools, we could not have the largest games in the country without the support of our partners," Fox said.

The opening ceremony for the Show-Me State Games will be Friday evening at 7:00 at Mizzou Arena.