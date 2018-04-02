35-year-old woman drowns in Gasconade River in mid-Missouri

JEROME, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has drowned in the Gasconade River in mid-Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says divers recovered the body of 35-year-old Dorca Reyes-Deleon, of St. Robert, on Thursday afternoon near the railroad bridge over the river in the Phelps County town of Jerome. Reyes-Deleon had been swimming with a group of people Wednesday night when she went under while trying to cross the river.

Her body was taken to Columbia for an autopsy.