360 Politics: Missouri legislative assistant discusses 'silent majority' for Trump

JEFFERSON CITY - One local woman is reflecting on her decision to vote for President Trump after some have criticized the president's first year in office.

Deborah Huebert grew up in Boonville with her aunt and uncle from the time she was 12 years old. They were both small business owners with a conservative background. Huebert said she got her political views from them.

"I have been volunteering on campaigns I think since I could legally vote," she said. "I've always been very interested in politics."

See Huebert's story in 360 degrees in the video below. Please be patient as it might take a few minutes to load fully.

She now lives and works in Jefferson City as a legislative assistant in the Missouri House of Representatives.

"It's always been part of my life to kind of be aware of the world and what's happening," she said.

Huebert had been working for the state house for about two years when the 2016 presidential election rolled around.

"It almost felt like every Republican and their brother wanted to run for president suddenly," she said.

Huebert said she is glad Donald Trump won the election, but he would not have been her first choice as a Republican. She said some things have become more difficult for her since Trump took office.

"Socially, it has been difficult," she said. "Not only would I consider myself a Conservative, but also as a woman a lot of people have a very hard time putting two and two together."

As a woman who is twenty-six and single, she said she has had men completely cut her out of their lives because of how she voted in the election.

"They think I'm morally bankrupt," she said.

Huebert said the phrase "silent majority" holds a lot of meaning for her. She said she usually waits to tell people how she voted until she can gauge how they will react.

Despite this, she does not regret her decision.

"Wanting our president and his administration to fail, regardless of party, is like being on an airplane and wanting your pilot to crash," she said. "We're all in the same boat and we just need to hope that whoever is responsible for our lawmaking process is doing it for the right reasons."

Huebert thinks president Trump has done a good job so far.

"Given the accomplishments that President Trump's administration has managed to really push through as his first year as president, I'm happy with what has been happening," she said.

Editor's note: This story is part of a series, 360 Politics, profiling mid-Missourians of different backgrounds and political viewpoints.