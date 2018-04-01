37 People Indicted for $1M Drug-Trafficking Conspiracies

SEDALIA - Thirty-seven people were indicted in six separate but related cases for their roles in drug-trafficking conspiracies that distributed more than $1 million worth of cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as for possessing illegal firearms. Twenty-three of those people were Sedalia residents and another eight of them were from Johnson County.

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced Thursday that state and local drug forces launched a two-year investigation called "Operation Coin Collector" that focused on significant violent crimes and drug-trafficking activity in the Sedalia area.

All six of the sealed indictments were made public Thursday after a number of arrests and initial court appearances, according to the United States Attorney's public affairs officer of the Western District of Missouri.