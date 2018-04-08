3 Dead in KC Mall Shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities in Kansas City i say a gunman shot a police officer, then opened fire in a parking lot and a mall. By the time the violence was over, the gunman and two other people were dead. Authorities say the violence began this afternoon, when they went to a home to check on a woman whom relatives hadn't seen for days. The victim was found dead and her car was missing. Police say the car was spotted later in the day by an officer, who pulled the driver over and was shot in the arm. The officer returned fire. The car took off and was seen later at Ward Parkway Center. Police say the man fatally shot two people in the parking lot. Then, he went inside the mall and fired more shots, wounding at least two others. Police say the man was shot to death. Police fired shots, but it's not yet clear if he was killed by officers.