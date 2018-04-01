3rd Prosecutor Won't Charge for Concealed Carry

PEKIN, Ill. - A third Illinois state's attorney says he won't prosecute anyone for carrying a concealed weapon while the governor is considering whether to sign a bill that would allow it statewide.

Tazewell County State's Attorney Stewart Umholtz said Friday that it doesn't make sense to prosecute someone for violating a law that a federal court has deemed unconstitutional.

Umholtz joins state's attorneys in Randolph and Madison counties. They've all said they aren't going to prosecute citizens for carrying concealed weapons while they wait for Governor Pat Quinn to sign a concealed carry bill that state lawmakers passed after the court's ruling.

Also, the sheriff in Clinton County says any armed person found in his jurisdiction from counties that allow concealed weapons won't be arrested.