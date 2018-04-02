3rd victim of fatal shootings in St. Louis identified

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police identified a 19-year-old man who was among three people killed in separate incidents within the span of a few hours in St. Louis.

According to police, Marco Warren was fatally shot when he tried to rob two women and a man at gunpoint early Sunday. Authorities said the women fled and Warren and the man fought.

Police said that during the struggle, another man emerged and began shooting at the two who were fighting. It is not clear whether the unidentified shooter knew Warren, who died at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital.

Authorities said 17-year-old Timothy Williams and 35-year-old Shelby Polk were also fatally shot early Sunday in separate incidents.

Police said no arrests have been made in any of the killings.