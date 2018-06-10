4 charged in string of St. Louis-area vehicle break-ins

CLAYTON (AP) - Authorities say four people are charged after admitting roles in in more than 200 thefts from vehicles and the stealing of at least 15 vehicles.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the four face numerous counts of theft of motor vehicles and guns. Two of them are 17, while the others are 18 and 19.

Investigators say the thefts took place between July 23 and Aug. 13 in Kirkwood, Oakland, Glendale, Crestwood, Shrewsbury, Des Peres, Webster Groves, and St. Louis County.

Police say each stolen vehicle was left by the owner unlocked and with the keys in it. All have been found.

Two of the suspects were charged recently with stealing police gear and ammunition from a Brentwood police officer's vehicle that was parked outside the officer's Glendale home.