4 dead in 3 St. Louis shootings over 15 hours

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four people are dead in St. Louis after three fatal shootings in a little more than 15 hours.

In the first fatality, police say a 34-year-old man was shot while traveling in a car about 5 p.m. Thursday in the city's Lewis Place neighborhood. Two other people in the car were also wounded in the drive-by shooting.

Three hours later, police found Maya Williams and her boyfriend Davion Gleghorn, both 22, shot to death inside a Dutchtown apartment in south St. Louis. Police believe Gleghorn shot Williams in their bedroom before killing himself.

On Friday, 25-year-old Ronald Smith was killed and a 30-year-old woman shot in the leg in an 8 a.m. drive-by shooting in the Jeff Vander Lou neighborhood. Police say the woman is in stable condition.